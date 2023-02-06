  A message from JCCC  - Sponsored posts

Updates from Johnson County Community College: Resources are available to help students make the most of college life

JCCC students receive support – both academically and personally – in and out of the classroom.

At JCCC, students can access support services as soon as they apply. Now that spring classes are in full swing and students are settling into the Cavalier rhythm, there are several ways we help them keep up with their coursework and meet their college goals.

Academic resources for student success

JCCC offers many services to help students navigate college, choose their major, create an academic plan and succeed in their classes. The Student Success Center is home to many key support offices that help make this happen.