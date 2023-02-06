Updates from Johnson County Community College: Resources are available to help students make the most of college life

JCCC offers many services to help students navigate college, choose their major, create an academic plan and succeed in their classes. The Student Success Center is home to many key support offices that help make this happen.

At JCCC, students can access support services as soon as they apply. Now that spring classes are in full swing and students are settling into the Cavalier rhythm, there are several ways we help them keep up with their coursework and meet their college goals.

Our Counselors help students explore majors and career options, make individualized course plans, or deal with challenges that can interfere with academic progress.

Student Success Coaches are available for new full-time students during their first year at JCCC. This dedicated team works with students to identify resources that can help them succeed, find connections through activities and events and navigate the complexities of a college environment.

The Career Development Center (CDC) has resources to help students discover careers that align with their skills, interests and values. The CDC offers job-search training, mock interviews and résumés and cover letter help to prep students to enter the workforce. These helpful resources are also available to JCCC alumni.

If transferring to another school is part of the plan, JCCC’s Transfer Information and Services office can help students ensure their earned credits move with them to a new college. Transfer advisors can also help connect students with the right people at their desired school to make the transition even easier.

Personal counseling services are also available

At JCCC, student support extends far beyond academics. The JCCC Counseling Center is available for students who need assistance finding solutions to individual problems they may experience.

To further expand Counseling services, JCCC has a partnership with the Johnson County Mental Health Center to have a full-time clinician on campus. This trained clinician provides mental health services to students including short-term therapy, crisis intervention and connections to community resources.

The Counseling Center also provides information to students and the community through an online guide of personal counseling resources that cover topics like alcohol and drug abuse, depression, financial concerns, mental health and other key topics.

Helpful student resources

JCCC places an emphasis on student success, both academically and personally. These are just a few of the resources our students can access for support. Check out the comprehensive student resources list to explore all JCCC has to offer.