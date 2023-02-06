Man dead after falling through ice at Shawnee Mission Lake

Lenexa firefighters and Johnson County Park Police were called to the off-leash dog area of Shawnee Mission Park at about 10:20 a.m.

A 21-year-old man has died after he fell through the ice on Shawnee Mission Lake Monday morning.

Recorded radio traffic stated that a caller to 911 reported a man fell through the ice near the dog beach.

The caller believed the man was approximately 100 feet from the beach when he fell through.

Firefighters searched the lake until the Overland Park Police Department Dive Team was able to arrive with their divers.

Park Police confirmed the man was 21 years old.

Divers recovered his body from the lake at about 3 p.m., police said.

The entire off-leash dog area was closed Monday as police investigated the incident.

No other details were immediately available.

