  Mike Frizzell  - Accidents

Man dead after falling through ice at Shawnee Mission Lake

Firefighters search Shawnee Mission Lake.

Lenexa firefighters search Shawnee Mission Lake after reports of a man falling through the ice. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

A 21-year-old man has died after he fell through the ice on Shawnee Mission Lake Monday morning.

Lenexa firefighters and Johnson County Park Police were called to the off-leash dog area of Shawnee Mission Park at about 10:20 a.m.