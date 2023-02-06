The Prairie Village City Council on Monday night will consider amending proposed affordable housing recommendations, potentially removing two aspects of the plan that have garnered the most criticism.
The recommendations, initially put forward by a special task force last summer, have sparked months of intense public debate in Prairie Village, with a group of opponents frequently packing city council meetings, arguing that the recommendations — if implemented — would take away homeowners’ rights.
But another group of residents who support the push to address housing affordability in Prairie Village say the proposed changes up for discussion Monday could “gut” the recommendations and leave the issue of housing costs in the suburb largely unaddressed.
Single-family and ‘by right’ references would be removed
- The amendments, proposed by Councilmembers Dave Robinson and Courtney McFadden, would remove references to single-family zoned districts.
- As written, the recommendations urge the adoption of more affordable housing solutions — including duplexes, triplexes and row housing — in all areas of the city, including some single-family zoned neighborhoods.
- The proposed amendment would remove single-family zones from that discussion.
- Likewise, the current recommendations would also allow for homeowners to build projects like accessory dwelling units on their property “by right,” without having to notify their neighbors.
- By removing “by right” references, the amended recommendations would essentially make it easier for neighboring homeowners to challenge such projects.
Two councilmembers are behind Monday’s motion
- Councilmembers Robinson and McFadden, of Wards 4 and 5, respectively, proposed the agenda item for Monday’s meeting removing references to single-family zoned districts and “by right.”
- Robinson told the Post on Friday he doesn’t necessarily support changing the recommendations but thinks the council should have a public discussion about the issue for the first time since October.
- “If this idea towards better affordability is still good and there are viable options, we can still discuss those, we’re not just saying we’re done and we’re washing our hands with it,” Robinson said.
- McFadden did not immediately respond to the Post’s request for comment.
Below is the city council packet. The housing agenda item starts on page 41.
Stop Rezoning group is eager for the discussion
- Daniel Schoepf, a representative of the Stop Rezoning PV group, told the Post in a statement on Monday the group’s successful “grassroots effort” has made Prairie Villagers “aware of the issues regarding changes to what have been effective zoning policies.”
- Schoepf said this effort included placing more than 1,000 signs in yards, sending emails and showing up to meetings.
- “We are thankful certain members of the city council are listening,” Schoepf said.
- Schoepf said Stop Rezoning PV is ready to learn more about the items on Monday night’s agenda.
PV For All group opposes amending recommendations
- Prairie Village For All supports the recommendations and has garnered more than 800 signatures on an online petition that seeks to preserve the proposal.
- The group said in an email on Friday that the city has yet to truly gauge residents’ feelings about the housing recommendations — particularly the part about single-family zoned districts — and are being driven by a vocal group of opponents.
- “From where we stand, it is clear that [the] council has been taken hostage by a small group of citizens who show up at every meeting to scream racist and classist things and then threaten, bully and harass anyone who speaks in support of affordable housing,” Prairie Village For All’s email read.
- Robinson, for his part, said there is no intention of trying to appease any one group but rather, the intent is to “slow down, bring it back and discuss it.”
- Both groups are calling for residents to attend Monday’s meeting.
