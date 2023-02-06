  Juliana Garcia  - Prairie Village

Prairie Village to consider amending affordable housing recommendations

Prairie Village housing

Prairie Village is considering removing single family housing districts and "by-right" from its controversial housing recommendations at its Monday, Feb. 6 meeting. File photo.

The Prairie Village City Council on Monday night will consider amending proposed affordable housing recommendations, potentially removing two aspects of the plan that have garnered the most criticism.

The recommendations, initially put forward by a special task force last summer, have sparked months of intense public debate in Prairie Village, with a group of opponents frequently packing city council meetings, arguing that the recommendations — if implemented — would take away homeowners’ rights.

