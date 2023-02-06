Overland Park seeking new tips in 1977 cold case homicide

The Overland Park Police Department is seeking new tips for an unsolved homicide from more than 45 years ago.
The case is in connection to the murder of 19-year-old Anthony “Tony” Payne, who was found critically injured in a blue house near 87th Street and Lowell Avenue in the early morning hours of July 2, 1977.
