Jean T. Collins

June 16, 1927 – Feb. 4, 2023

Surrounded by the love of her family, Jean Therese Collins (Male), passed away on February 4, 2023 at the age of 95. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Frederick J. Collins, an infant son, James and son, John. She is survived by her sister, Elizabeth Dugan, brother John Male, and her children, Dennis Collins (Karen), Janet Hensler (Mark), Mary Beth McKinzie (Terry), Cathy Edmondson (Mark), Peter Collins (Lisa) and daughter-in-law Jane Rafter. Jean was blessed with seventeen grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.