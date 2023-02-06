Jean T. Collins

Surrounded by the love of her family, Jean Therese Collins (Male), passed away on February 4, 2023 at the age of 95. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Frederick J. Collins, an infant son, James and son, John. She is survived by her sister, Elizabeth Dugan, brother John Male, and her children, Dennis Collins (Karen), Janet Hensler (Mark), Mary Beth McKinzie (Terry), Cathy Edmondson (Mark), Peter Collins (Lisa) and daughter-in-law Jane Rafter. Jean was blessed with seventeen grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Jean Collins was born on the 16th day of June in 1927, the third of five children born to Charles and Kathryn Male. She met and married Frederick J. Collins and they celebrated over 60 years of marriage, before his passing in July of 2011. Together and through their lives they enjoyed many friends they had known since grade school.

Jean’s greatest joy in life was being surrounded by her family. They all share special memories of holidays spent at “Nana and Pops” and in later years being together at her current home, Anthology of Overland Park. She was a talented seamstress and was known for her fashionable wardrobe and sense of style. Jean was a devout Catholic and a wonderful example to her family of the power of prayer and faith in God.

Jean was an active member of Ladies of Charity, serving on the board in various capacities for 12 years and volunteered at Seton Center in Kansas City Kansas. She enjoyed playing tennis into her 70’s, along with sewing and cooking for her family. Jean was an avid sports fan, cheering on the KU Jayhawks and Kansas City Chiefs just to mention a few. She completed a daily crossword puzzle with a pen; she made no mistakes. She always enjoyed playing bridge with her many friends.

She loved spending time and sharing stories with her 17 grandchildren, Megan (Aaron) Shinn, Emily (Kory) Roth, Jack Collins, Ryan, (Jamie) Hensler, Justin Hensler and Kylie, (Jeff) Owens, Tyler and Garrett McKinzie, Joe Collin, Katie, (Stephen) Wiss, Valerie, (Todd) Crippen, Stephanie, (Preston) Elder, Maggie, (fiancé, Neal) Edmondson, Crawford, (Sarah), Whit, Campbell, & Cooper Collins. Jean loved keeping up with her 10 great-grandchildren, Rider, Gabriella, Brady, Landon, Hudson, Jaxson, Oliver, Gus, Elias and Teddy.

The family would like to thank The Good Shephard Hospice nurses for the loving care they gave to our mom in her final days.

Jean considered Anthology of Overland Park her home. During her six years there, she made many special friends that became like a second family to her.

In Jean’s own words, “I have had a wonderful life, some sorrows but mostly joys.