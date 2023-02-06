Capitol Update: Rep. Stephanie Clayton sponsors tax cut bills

Each week during the 2023 Kansas legislative session, we will provide Shawnee Mission area lawmakers the opportunity to share their thoughts about what is happening in the state capitol. Below is this week’s submission from Democratic Rep. Stephanie Sawyer Clatyon of Kansas House District 19, covering parts of Leawood, Overland Park and Prairie Village.

Republican Sen. Mike Thompson also submitted a column this week. The views expressed in each Capitol Update are solely those of the lawmaker.

Greetings from the beginning of Week 5 of the 2023 Kansas legislative session. February and March are typically the busiest times in the session, and I have been hard at work.

I have sponsored or introduced several different bills, most of which are in the Taxation Committee. A legislature’s morals are easily deduced by who they decide should pick up the tab for the funding of government, and I have always held the strong philosophy that your sales and property taxes are too high.

I am the chief sponsor of HB 2009: eliminating the sales tax on feminine hygiene products and diapers. I am a co-sponsor of HB 2162: eliminating the sales tax on hygiene products (a much larger list that includes things like toothpaste and deodorant).

I was proud to craft HB 2256: a bill that eliminates the State sales tax on all food, not just groceries, with my colleague Rep. Corbet, a conservative Republican who, like me, believes that all families deserve to save money on food. While I am proud to support the elimination of sales tax on groceries, I also know that many of our families do not have time to plan the menu, make the grocery list, shop for groceries, cook the meal and clean up the meal. Most of us are rushing to and from events, and often pre-prepared food is our only option. I promised you all that I would pursue these cuts while I was on the campaign trail. Now, I am eager to deliver on that promise and save us all some money.

As someone who served on both the Economic Recovery Committee and the Workforce Development Committee, I heard first-hand about how our long-standing child care shortage was kicked into crisis mode during COVID-19. That’s why I introduced HB 2231, which would eliminate property taxes for those of you who operate home daycares. Home daycare operators provide an essential service to those of us who need a safe and happy place for our children to learn while we are in the workforce, and this property tax cut will help continue to make this a reality.

Education and good government have always been important to me. That’s why I have been so disappointed to see the way that the deck has been stacked against our citizens when it comes to addressing the K-12 Education Budget Committee. Normally, folks have the opportunity to testify on a bill as long as they give 24 hours notice (which is still too much: I think that no notice should be required). In the case of this education bill, 48 business hours has now been set, which is flat-out wrong. Government should be held accountable for bad action, and capricious gatekeeping is designed to have a chilling effect on citizen participation.

I’ll keep fighting to make sure that politicians stop acting like gatekeepers and start acting like representatives. If any of you ever need help navigating these arbitrary rules, please do not hesitate to reach out to me. Your government belongs to you, not us, and you should always be able to easily speak your mind to us when it fails you.

I work for you! You can email me at stephanie.clayton@house.ks.gov , Find me on the web at www.clayton4ks.com, find me on Facebook, or follow me on twitter @sscjocoks, where I live-tweet all of my votes.