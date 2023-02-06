Capitol Update: Sen. Mike Thompson lays out his legislative priorities

Below is this week’s submission from Republican Sen. Mike Thompson of Kansas Senate District 10 , covering parts of Overland Park and Shawnee.

Each week during the 2023 Kansas legislative session, we will provide Shawnee Mission area lawmakers the opportunity to share their thoughts about what is happening in the state capitol.

Democratic Rep. Stephanie Clayton also submitted a column this week.

The views expressed in each Capitol Update are solely those of the lawmaker.

The 2023 Kansas legislative session is underway, and although the first three weeks have been uneventful, that is about to change.

There some important bills in the pipeline that will come before the Legislature very shortly. Here is summary of where we are to date:

ESG – Environmental, Social, and Governance Credit Scores

In the off-session I drafted an ESG (environmental, social, and governance) bill to protect Kansas individuals, businesses and investors from arbitrary and capricious ESG rating scores.

Global scale financial firms are imposing their personal beliefs and social agendas on us using arbitrary environmental, social and governance (or ESG) policies. These policies are taking away our constitutional rights. They are placing irresponsible restrictions on our investments, businesses and jobs. We must act now to protect Kansans from these capricious and pernicious ESG policies, or we will end up like the proverbial frog in the boiling water…unaware of the dangers until it’s too late.

Elected officials must step up to prevent them from directing society and financial markets based on their ideological whims.

I am working with Senate leadership, the attorney general, House members and people from other states and organizations to craft a bill that can become a national model for pushing back against these large firms, while still protecting Kansans.

Kansas Child Mutilation Prevention Act

SB12 is our Kansas Child Mutilation Prevention Act. The only person who should be deciding to undergo medical, chemical or surgical procedures to treat gender dysphoria…is the one who will live with the consequences of the decision. And, that person should be of an age where they can take full responsibility for the decision, especially since these can be life-long, irreversible, debilitating and dangerous medical and surgical procedures.

This bill is designed to protect the health, safety and lives of those struggling with confusion over their gender and give them time to weigh the consequences. Unfortunately, these dangerous surgical, medical and chemical procedures are often being offered as a first solution rather than a last resort.

Turn Off the Blinking Lights!

On the renewable energy front, I have been in negotiations on two bills — SB46 and SB49 — that require Radar Activated Aviation Lighting Mitigation Systems on wind turbines. One would require them on existing turbines, the other on new ones going forward.

Ethics and Transparency in Government

I also introduced SB86, a bill that requires government officials to recuse themselves from decisions on wind or solar projects if they or their families hold any interest in the projects. To me, this is a transparency and ethics issue. I can’t understand why anyone in a position to make those decisions wouldn’t want to ensure and unbiased and objective approach is taken in making these long-lasting agreements.

My new role a chairman of the Federal and State Affairs Committee allows me to hear bills on a number of important topics, ranging from election integrity to states’ rights issues.

My goal is to give each bill a thorough vetting and to give each side a fair shot at making their case to the committee before passing them along to the full Senate. Time is always the enemy in a 90-day session, but I hope to get as much work done, as possible, and I will keep you abreast of the important legislation being proposed so you can keep up with the progress.