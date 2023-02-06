Obituaries Feb 06, 2023 - 2022 Obituary Bernard E. Alexcites Share this story: December 8, 1924 – January 30, 2023 Bernard E. Alexcites, age 98 passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mcgilleystatelinechapel.com for the Alexcites family. Services Friday, February 10, 2023 Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 am St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church 14251 Nall Avenue Leawood, KS 66223
