  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Aurora Inigo Arribas

April 20, 1942 – February 1, 2023

Maria Aurora Inigo Arribas, MD, age 80, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 1st, 2023. She is survived by her 3 children: Janet of New York, NY, James and wife June of Cumberland, RI, and Jason and wife Stephanie of Lee’s Summit, MO. She has 8 grandchildren. She is also survived by brother Dominador Inigo of Tannersville, PA, brother Jorge Inigo of Pila, Laguna, Philippines and sister Madeleine Dimaano of Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines.