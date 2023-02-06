😍 5 to Try: What are the most romantic dining spots in JoCo?

Valentine’s Day is just about a week away (ahem, hint-hint), and our “5 to Try” this week is all about romance.

We want to know your go-to spots for some romantic dinners-for-two in Johnson County, so we can make some reservations ASAP.

Maybe it’s muted ambiance and mood lighting that you go for on an amorous evening out. Or maybe you prefer something a bit more casual.

Whatever your delight, we want your suggestions, so we can have what you’re having.

How to tell us your romantic dining picks

We’ll take recommendations for this “5 to Try” through Thursday.

To send us your “5 to Try” suggestions this week and each week after this, you can:

Email ideas to stories@shawneemissionpost.com,

Send us messages on Facebook, Twitter or on Instagram,

Or comment at the bottom of this post.

Each Friday, we’ll publish our readers’ suggestions for what made it into our “5 to Try.”

