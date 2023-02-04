Woman hospitalized after Jeep crashes into Shawnee home

Shawnee Police were called to 6702 Barth Rd., west of Kansas Highway 7, at 7:06 p.m. after a passerby reported a possible crash in a backyard and debris thrown across 67th Street.

One woman has serious injuries after crashing a Jeep into a western Shawnee house late Friday evening.

Firefighters from Shawnee and Lenexa, along with Johnson County Med-Act paramedics, arrived at the house to report an SUV had crashed into the back of a home, causing heavy damage.

The driver, only identified as a woman who is believed to be in her early 60s, was transported by ambulance to the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kan., with serious injuries.

At the scene, Sgt. Nick Shurmantine told the Post that the Traffic Safety Unit had been called out to investigate the crash.

Shurmantine said that the SUV was a Jeep Wrangler.

Police believe the Jeep was southbound on Barth Road, north of 67th Street, where it plowed down two small trees, a stop sign and a light pole before crossing 67th Street.

The Jeep continued up a hill over a small retaining wall and through the basement wall of the house, before finally coming to a stop.

Shurmantine says no one was home at the time of the crash.

A resident returned to the house shortly after police had arrived at the crash scene. Police they do not suspect a DUI but are still working to determine exactly what happened.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, and no other injuries were reported.

