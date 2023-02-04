  Mike Frizzell  - Accidents

Woman hospitalized after Jeep crashes into Shawnee home

Firefighters work in the basement of a damaged house in western Shawnee, with the crashed Jeep just outside the house. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

One woman has serious injuries after crashing a Jeep into a western Shawnee house late Friday evening.

Shawnee Police were called to 6702 Barth Rd., west of Kansas Highway 7, at 7:06 p.m. after a passerby reported a possible crash in a backyard and debris thrown across 67th Street.