Terrance Edward Moulder, 76, of Belton, Missouri, passed away peacefully at his home on January 19, 2023. He was surrounded by his family. He died praising His Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Terrance was born in Kansas City, MO, to Donald and Kathryn Moulder. He graduated from Van Horn High School. In 1968, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and went to Vietnam. After being honorably discharged, in 1969, he went on to become an electrician and musician. He played in several bands in the K.C. area over the next several decades. He was an accomplished musician and song writer. His forte was guitar. Terrance and Leah, also, wrote and sang many songs together over the years.

During his marriage to Leah, they “adopted” many young people into the home and lives. These young people still fill their lives with joy and they are so thankful for each and everyone of them!

Terrance is survived by his wife, Leah, of 34 years; his daugther from his first marriage, Heather Moulder Bales; daughter, Jessica Moulder; son, Sean Moulder and his wife, Shannon; and bonus adopted son, Andrei Komikov; his grandchildren: Jacob Bales and his wife, Alexandra; Abigail Chrisman and her husband, Max; and Ann Bales; and his great-grandsons: Jamie and Callen Bales.

There will be a private family celebration and a Celebration of Life service to be held at a date yet-to-be determined. The announcement will be posted on Facebook. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Youth for Christ in Kansas City: yfc.givingfuel.com/31021. This ministry does much to help troubled youth in Kansas City.