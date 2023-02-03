These Shawnee Mission seniors up for Presidential Scholars honor

The recognition, given by executive order of the president, is reserved for some of the most “distinguished graduating high school seniors” in the nation, according to a U.S. Presidential Scholars fact sheet.

Five Shawnee Mission high school seniors are candidates for the prestigious U.S. Presidential Scholars program.

Each year, thousands of students are identified as candidates, but just a small fraction are ultimately chosen for the honor.

Here are Shawnee Mission’s candidates

There are five Shawnee Mission seniors who are candidates for the recognition this year:

Natalie E. Anderson, Shawnee Mission East

John Lavergne, Shawnee Mission South

Owen E. Mcglynn, SM East

Greta H. Stechschulte, SM East

Coleman N. Stephens, SM East

“Congratulations to all of these students, their families and their educators on this tremendous achievement,” the district said in a statement to the Post. “As One Shawnee Mission, we celebrate the hard work and dedication these students have put in to achieving their personal best. We are incredibly proud of all these students have accomplished.”

600 candidates will move onto the semifinals

More than 5,000 candidates are identified for the program based on their SAT or ACT scores.

Students are invited to apply to the program, and those invited are sent candidacy materials via mail including essays and transcripts.

The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars reviews semifinalists applications in April, and up to 161 become U.S. Presidential Scholars each year.

Scholars will be honored in June

There is an online recognition program each June, and the scholars receive a Presidential Scholars Medallion.

More than 8,000 U. S. Presidential Scholars have been honored for their success in academics, service to others and the arts since the program began in 1964.

“The work of the Commission on Presidential Scholars, on behalf of the President and his Administration, reflects recognition of the immense value and potential of our nation’s youth, and a deep commitment to ensuring that every child in America receives the benefits of a world-class education,” the press release reads.

