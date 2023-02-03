  Juliana Garcia  - Shawnee Mission School District

These Shawnee Mission seniors up for Presidential Scholars honor

Four Shawnee Mission East students are candidates for U.S. Presidential Scholars honors.

Five Shawnee Mission students, including four students from Shawnee Mission East, are U.S. Presidential Scholars candidates. File photo

Five Shawnee Mission high school seniors are candidates for the prestigious U.S. Presidential Scholars program.

The recognition, given by executive order of the president, is reserved for some of the most “distinguished graduating high school seniors” in the nation, according to a U.S. Presidential Scholars fact sheet.

