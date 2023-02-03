These Shawnee Mission seniors up for Presidential Scholars honor

The recognition, given by executive order of the president, is reserved for some of the most “distinguished graduating high school seniors” in the nation, according to a U.S. Presidential Scholars fact sheet.
Each year, thousands of students are identified as candidates, but just a small fraction are ultimately chosen for the honor.
Here are Shawnee Mission’s candidates
There are five Shawnee Mission seniors who are candidates for the recognition this year:
Natalie E. Anderson, Shawnee Mission East
John Lavergne, Shawnee Mission South
Owen E. Mcglynn, SM East
Greta H. Stechschulte, SM East
Coleman N. Stephens, SM East
“Congratulations to all of these students, their families and their educators on this tremendous achievement,” the district said in a statement to the Post. “As One Shawnee Mission, we celebrate the hard work and dedication these students have put in to achieving their personal best. We are incredibly proud of all these students have accomplished.”
600 candidates will move onto the semifinals
More than 5,000 candidates are identified for the program based on their SAT or ACT scores.
Students are invited to apply to the program, and those invited are sent candidacy materials via mail including essays and transcripts.
The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars reviews semifinalists applications in April, and up to 161 become U.S. Presidential Scholars each year.
Scholars will be honored in June
There is an online recognition program each June, and the scholars receive a Presidential Scholars Medallion.
More than 8,000 U. S. Presidential Scholars have been honored for their success in academics, service to others and the arts since the program began in 1964.
“The work of the Commission on Presidential Scholars, on behalf of the President and his Administration, reflects recognition of the immense value and potential of our nation’s youth, and a deep commitment to ensuring that every child in America receives the benefits of a world-class education,” the press release reads.
👋 Hello! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and the Shawnee Mission School District for the Shawnee Mission Post.
I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.
The work I do every day — from going to school board meetings to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $77 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1