  Lucie Krisman  - JCCC

JCCC grad joining Rep. Sharice Davids at State of the Union

Jessica Kidd commercial driving

Overland Park resident Jessica Kidd, a recent of Johnson County Community College, will be joining Rep. Sharice Davids as her guest to the State of the Union next week. Kidd, pictured above (right) with her fiancé, just completed JCCC's commercial driver's license program. Photo via Rep. Sharice Davids' office.

Next week, U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids is bringing Overland Park resident Jessica Kidd, a recent graduate of Johnson County Community College’s commercial driver’s license program, to the U.S. Capitol as her guest for the State of the Union address.

Davids, a fellow JCCC alum, selected Kidd as her guest to Washington, D.C. to highlight her participation as a woman in trucking, who is making a viable career in an industry stunted by a shortage of drivers.

