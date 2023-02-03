JCCC grad joining Rep. Sharice Davids at State of the Union

Next week, U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids is bringing Overland Park resident Jessica Kidd, a recent graduate of Johnson County Community College’s commercial driver’s license program, to the U.S. Capitol as her guest for the State of the Union address.

Davids, a fellow JCCC alum, selected Kidd as her guest to Washington, D.C. to highlight her participation as a woman in trucking, who is making a viable career in an industry stunted by a shortage of drivers.