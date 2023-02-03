  Nikki Lansford  - Downtown Overland Park

6 new businesses coming soon to downtown Overland Park

New business, including several restaurants, opening in downtown Overland Park this year.

The nonprofit Downtown Overland Park Partnership says 2023 should be a busy year for new business openings. File photos.

From paletas to Thai food to a boutique hotel, several new businesses are projected to open in downtown Overland Park this year.

On Wednesday, the Overland Park Community Development Committee got an update from the nonprofit Downtown Overland Park Partnership about the status of several changes in and around downtown, including a list of new businesses set to open sometime this year.

