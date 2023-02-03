6 new businesses coming soon to downtown Overland Park

From paletas to Thai food to a boutique hotel, several new businesses are projected to open in downtown Overland Park this year.
On Wednesday, the Overland Park Community Development Committee got an update from the nonprofit Downtown Overland Park Partnership about the status of several changes in and around downtown, including a list of new businesses set to open sometime this year.
Those businesses includes:
The Paleta Bar
- Opening at 8025 Metcalf Ave., The Paleta Bar gives patrons the opportunity to customize the Mexican frozen treat made with fruit or other creamy ingredients, such as chocolate.
- Customers will choose a paleta, dipping, topping and fresh fruit when visiting this shop, which originated in New Mexico.
- The menu will also feature fruit cups, elote cups, dorinachos and agua frescas.
Tiki Taco
- Tiki Taco is set to open its first Johnson County location at 7514 W. 80th St. this summer.
- The California-inspired Mexican restaurant, which is based in Kansas City, Mo., will have a variety of tacos and burritos, as well as nachos, quesadillas, bowls and loaded fries.
- It will also have a full bar that will serve specialty cocktails and frozen margaritas.
Vintage ’78 Wine Bar
- Vintage ’78 Wine Bar, which aims to serve up wine in a more casual atmosphere, is projected to open its ground-level space at 7251 W. 80th St. later this month.
- In addition to wine, they plan to serve food, including paninis, grilled cheese, soup and charcuterie boards.
- On Tuesdays and Wednesdays, Vintage ’78 will be closed to the general public so the space can be used for wine-tasting classes, as well as other private events.
Lulu’s Thai Noodle Shop
- Lulu’s Thai Noodle Shop is set to take over the former CommuniTea space at 7921 Santa Fe Dr.
- The popular Thai restaurant already operates two other locations in the Kansas City area, its flagship location in the Crossroads in Kansas City, Mo., and another location in Westwood along W. 47th Street.
- Its menu features pas-Asian staples such as dumplings, pad Thai and drunken noodles.
Kate Smith Soirée
- Taking over the former Clock Tower Bakery space at 7911 Santa Fe Dr., Kate Smith Soirée is eyeing a Feb. 14 (Valentine’s Day!) opening for its new bakery location.
- The boutique confection company is set to offer a variety of sweet treats, including macaroons, cakes and other custom desserts.
- Kate Smith Soirée currently has one other Johnson County location inside the Lenexa Public Market.
Overland Park boutique hotel
- The historic Overland Park Presbyterian Church at 8029 Overland Park Dr. is being converted into a boutique hotel.
- Edison District developer Tim Barton is working to transform the church into a four-story, 30-room hotel with self check-in and minimal staff on the premises.
- It may also include a speakeasy and a screening room in the basement that would play classic cinema around the clock.
