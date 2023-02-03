Lora Kay Wamethi

A resident of Kansas City, Missouri. Formerly of Emporia, Kansas passed away on Wednesday January 18, 2023, at Olathe Medical center following a lengthy illness.
Lora was born January 10, 1968, in Emporia, Kansas.
