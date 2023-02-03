Lora Kay Wamethi

A resident of Kansas City, Missouri. Formerly of Emporia, Kansas passed away on Wednesday January 18, 2023, at Olathe Medical center following a lengthy illness.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clayton E. and Patsy R. Suddock, and a sister Ruby Burch.

Survivors include a Son, Clayton W. Suddock (Sondra) a granddaughter Natalie. Sisters Brenda Silvey (Audrey) and Karen Molina, Brothers Max Baldwin (Tracy) and Bill W. Suddock and numerous nieces and nephews.

Lora loved to be around her friends and family and enjoyed going to the casino from time to time.

Private services for family has been scheduled for a later date at Maplewood Memorial Lawn Cemetery in Emporia Kansas.