  Lucie Krisman  - Johnson County

JoCo Commission will allow public comments via Zoom but still won’t livestream them

Johnson County Commission public comment

People can now once again make general public comments after county chair Mike Kelly, changed rules he put in place at the start of the year. Photo by Lucie Krisman.

People will now be able to make public comments via Zoom during county commission meetings.

Chair Mike Kelly announced Thursday that the commission would reinstate a rule allowing people to comment virtually during the general public comment period that comes at the start of weekly board meetings. However, public comments at board meetings will still not be livestreamed.

Hi! I'm Lucie Krisman, and I cover the city of Leawood and Johnson County Government for the Post.

I'm a native of Tulsa, Okla., but have been living in Kansas since I moved here to attend KU, where I earned my degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post, I did work for The Pitch, the Eudora Times, the North Dakota Newspaper Association and KTUL in Tulsa.

My work reporting on local government and the local business community is made possible by the support of our subscribers. To nearly 7,000 of you who already subscribe: ? THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, please support our work by trying one today — your first month is just $1