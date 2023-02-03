  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Caroline Hendren Robb

August 17, 1928 – January 17, 2023

Caroline Hendren Robb died peacefully in Overland Park, KS on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. A celebration of life will be held at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, she would be pleased by a remembrance to St. Paul’s Church, the Pembroke Hill School, St. Luke’s Hospital, or the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art.