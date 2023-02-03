🍝 Post readers pick the best pasta in Johnson County

Avid readers know that means it’s time for “5 to Try,” our weekly series where we ask Post readers for their picks for the best of what Johnson County has to offer.

This week, we’re talking pasta: Spaghetti, lasagna, fettuccine, penne and more.

Here are Post readers’ favorite places to get pasta in Johnson County.

Viona’s Italian Bistro

Viona’s Italian Bistro, in downtown Overland Park at 7933 Marty Street, is the top pasta pick for Post readers this week.

Their menu includes tortellini alla panna, sausage pizzaola and a variety of spaghetti.

“Whether tomato-based marinara or Alfredo, Viona’s has it all,” Post reader Bob Lake wrote. “Meatballs, sausage, shrimps, scallops, chicken … Viona’s has the pasta option for any taste.”

Viona’s is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Johnny Cascone’s Italian Restaurant

Post readers rave about the pasta at Johnny Cascone’s Italian Restaurant, 6863 W. 91st St., in Overland Park.

With 11 pastas to choose from, there’s something for everyone at this iconic KC area culinary brand.

Their specialities include baked lasagna, ravioli ricotta, seafood pasta and cannelloni florentine.

“Their fettuccine Alfredo with shrimp… incredible,” Post reader MaryMichael Sterchi wrote. “Outstanding lasagna, spaghetti and meatballs and tortellini Santa Maria the very best. Everything on their menu is delicious.”

Grab some pasta at Johnny Cascone’s from 11 a.m to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Ricco’s Italian Bistro

Ricco’s Italian Bistro, 11801 College Blvd. in Overland Park, is another favorite for Post readers.

Ricco’s menu has some spice with their Fettuccine diavolo and ghost pepper penne. Other options include chicken artichoke linguine and mushroom penne with truffle oil.

“The atmosphere is lovely,” Post reader Michele Wills said. “The servers are friendly. It’s a family-owned place . The pasta is wonderful. I love their lasagne.”

Ricco’s Italian Bistro is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Garozzo’s Overland Park

You can’t get away with picking pasta favorites in the KC area and not include Garozzos’s, and our readers agree.

The Overland Park location of this Kansas City institution is at 9950 College Blvd.

Known by many diners for their chicken spiedini, there are a bevy of more traditional pasta dishes to choose from on Garozzo’s menu, including baked lasagna, meat or cheese ravioli and manicotti.

“Awesome Italian restaurant with lots to choose from,” Google reviewer Chris Stone wrote. “Large wine list and decently priced food. Have been coming back here since I was a kid and always enjoy my time here.”

Garozzo’s Overland Park is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

North Italia Leawood

Located in Town Center Plaza, North Italia Leawood has also proven a Johnson County favorite.

It’s pasta menu ranges from well known classics like chicken parmesan and spaghetti and meatballs to butter squash anolini and strozzapreti.

“The food is amazing and the staff are helpful and polite,” Google reviewer Ed Allee wrote. “It’s hard deciding what you want when everything is so delicious.”

North Italia Leawood is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday to Tuesday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday.