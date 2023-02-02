  Juliana Garcia  - Mission

Unleashed Pet Rescue in Mission to lose license

Unleashed Pet Rescue and Adoption in Mission.

The state of Kansas has begun the administrative process of revoking the license of Unleashed Pet Rescue and Adoption in Mission. Photo credit Juliana Garcia

The state of Kansas has begun the process of revoking the license of Unleashed Pet Rescue and Adoption shelter in Mission.

The move is being carried out by the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s Animal Facilities Inspection program and is based on an inspection last fall of the shelter at 5918 Broadmoor St.

