If you haven’t made plans yet to join the Kansas City Chiefs at the Super Bowl in Arizona, it’s not too late.
Several airlines have added new flight options for those looking to fly to Phoenix in the days leading up to Feb. 12.
Here’s where you can find flights to catch the Chiefs as they play against the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday.
The Kansas City @Chiefs are heading to Arizona! Two airlines, @AmericanAir and @SouthwestAir offer regularly scheduled nonstop flights that will get you there in time for the game.
— Kansas City International Airport (@KCIAirport) January 30, 2023
Southwest Airlines
- Southwest has added five new nonstops flights to Phoenix next week.
- There are six nonstop flights leaving Kansas City International Airport on Feb. 9, and seven of them leaving on Feb. 10.
- Prices fluctuate, but one-way tickets currently cost between $539 and $784 for nonstop flights.
- Click here to find flights.
Delta Airlines
- Delta has added four flights between Feb. 10 and Feb. 11 from KCI Airport and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.
- Prices fluctuate, but one-way flights leaving KCI on Feb. 10 currently start at $997.
- Click here to find flights.
American Airlines
- American Airlines has added six more flights between KCI Airport and Phoenix.
- The airline has five nonstop flights leaving KCI Airport on Feb. 9.
- Prices could fluctuate, but one-way tickets for nonstop flights that day currently start at $664.
- Click here to find flights.
Frontier Airlines
- Frontier Airlines has one nonstop flight and three other flights with layovers leaving KCI on Feb. 9.
- Flights leaving on Feb. 9 currently start at $849.
- Click here to find flights.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $77 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1