Bucyrus, Kansas – Lawrence England Jr, 87 of Bucyrus, KS passed away peacefully on Monday January 30, 2023. Junior was born July 26, 1935 at home. He was the 3rd of 4 children, born to Lawrence England and Lenore England of Kansas City, KS.

Junior graduated from Olathe High School, now known as Olathe North High School. Junior was a member of the FFA, Santa Fe Trial Riders in Overland Park and an avid coon hunter. At the age of 18 he road the Pony Express with the Wyandotte County Sheriff Posse to Colorado Spring, CO. Junior married Effie Reeves on November 16, 1958 where they lived in Stanley, KS for 50 years. They raised three children before moving to their home in Bucyrus, KS in 2008. Junior was very proud he was able to build a beautiful home for Effie.

Junior spent his early married life as a Dairy Farmer until the early 70s when he quit to focus on row cropping. He enjoyed sharing his love of farming with his sons. He also loved taking family and friends water skiing, snowmobiling, fishing in Canada and traveling with Effie and friends.

He is survived by his children Brenda Stuteville, David, and Robert (Jeannette), 3 grandchildren Travis, Heather Stuteville and Lucy England, 2 great grandchildren Tatum and Kenzi Stuteville. He was preceded in death by wife Effie, his parents Lawrence and Lenore England and 2 of his sisters Edith Beggs and Mary Jane Cox.

Visitation will be from 1-4pm Sunday, February 5th at the Johnson County Funeral Chapel, 11200 Metcalf Ave. A funeral service will be held on Monday, February 6th at 10:00am. Burial will follow at Johnson County Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to Olathe Hospice House in memory of Junior England.