  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Junior England

July 26, 1935 – January 30, 2023

Bucyrus, Kansas – Lawrence England Jr, 87 of Bucyrus, KS passed away peacefully on Monday January 30, 2023. Junior was born July 26, 1935 at home. He was the 3rd of 4 children, born to Lawrence England and Lenore England of Kansas City, KS.