  Roxie Hammill  - Courts

Missouri man sentenced for stealing JoCo election workers’ identities

Johnson County election officials said last year more than 1,300 election workers may have had their personal information exposed in a data breach. File photo.

A Raytown man who was sentenced Wednesday as part of a methamphetamine ring also was responsible for stealing the identities of current and former Johnson County employees, a federal court has ruled.

Those employees may have had their personal information exposed as a result of a data breach discovered in election software dating back to 2015.