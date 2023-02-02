Those employees may have had their personal information exposed as a result of a data breach discovered in election software dating back to 2015.

A Raytown man who was sentenced Wednesday as part of a methamphetamine ring also was responsible for stealing the identities of current and former Johnson County employees, a federal court has ruled.

Michael B. Becher, 41, was sentenced on two unrelated criminal cases before U.S. District Judge Greg Kays in the federal court for the Western District of Missouri.

The bigger charge was for a $10 million conspiracy to distribute about 1,000 kilograms of meth. Becher will serve 20 years in federal prison without parole for that.

But in the second case, Becher pleaded guilty to a scheme to use Johnson County employees’ identities to commit credit card fraud.

Becher made purchases with the stolen identities

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri, Becher and accomplices first ran credit checks on the employees whose information they had obtained.

If it looked like there was a good chance of creating a credit account under those names, they then made fake driver’s licenses and used them to open credit card accounts.

Prosecutors said Becher made at least seven fraudulent credit card purchases himself with the stolen identities of three victims.

He made purchases in 2019 at Lowe’s and Home Depot ranging from $1,617 to $8,049.

The goods were then sold at half of their actual value with Becher keeping half the proceeds and giving the rest to co-conspirators, the prosecutor’s office said.

The U.S. Attorney’s office mentioned the county data breach in a press release about the case, but did not specify that the information was obtained there.

The breach involved election software

The software breach made the news last October in the run-up to the general election.

It involved PollChief software, a product designed by Konnech, Inc. for election administrators to organize and communicate with poll workers.

That software is not connected to the county’s voting machines, and the data breach never involved voters’ personal information, county officials have said.

Concerns in Johnson County and across the country arose after Konnech CEO Eugene Yu was arrested as part of a Los Angeles investigation into the way data was stored.

It was alleged at the time that personal identification information could be accessed by a third-party contractor outside of the United States because it was stored on Chinese servers.

Charges against Yu, an American citizen for 25 years, were dropped shortly after the election, however, by prosecutors who cited potential bias and the pace of the investigation.

More than 1,300 workers may have had data exposed.

County officials had by then moved the data onto their own isolated servers amid those concerns.

But they also urged any past or present employee who suspected identity theft to contact law enforcement.

Becher was ordered to pay $189,378 in restitution to victims of the credit card fraud.

The five-year sentence he received for that charge will run concurrently with the 20-year stint in prison for the drug-trafficking charge.

Becher was also involved in drug trafficking

Becher had pleaded guilty last April to drug trafficking from 2018-2019 in an organization led by Mirza Alihodzic of Kansas City, Mo.

He admitted to distributing at least 185 kilograms of meth and buying multiple pounds of it on a daily basis, prosecutors said.

He was arrested in November, 2019, after meeting up with a co-conspirator, according to the district attorney.

Officers found meth in his car and weapons that included M20 Super Bazooka rockets, a semi-automatic rifle and ammunition inside a storage unit.

Becher was one of 12 defendants in the meth case, six of whom have pleaded guilty and now await sentencing.

Roxie Hammill is a freelance journalist who reports frequently for the Post and other Kansas City area publications. You can reach her at roxieham@gmail.com.