Dr. Dennis Sophian O’Leary

Dr. Dennis Sophian O’Leary passed away on January 29, 2023 in Kansas City, 85 years and one day after his birth in Kansas City’s Menorah Hospital to writer/editor Theodore Morgan O’Leary and Mrs. Emily Sophian O’Leary of Fairway, Kansas. His maternal grandparents were internist Dr. Abraham Sophian Sr. and Mrs. Estelle Felix Sophian of Mission, Kansas. His paternal grandparents were University of Kansas professor of English Raphael Dorman (“R. D.”) O’Leary and Mrs. Mathilde Hendricks O’Leary of Lawrence, Kansas.

Dennis was the top male academic graduate in his class of 599 students at his beloved Shawnee Mission High School in 1956. After earning his bachelor’s degree in 1960 from Harvard College and his doctor of medicine degree in 1964 from Cornell University Medical College (of which Drs. Abraham Sophian Sr. and Jr. were alumni, classes of 1906 and 1941), he trained in internal medicine and hematology at the University of Minnesota Hospitals and Strong Memorial Hospital. He headed the blood coagulation unit in the hematology laboratory at the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research from 1969 to 1972, attaining the rank of major in the US Army.