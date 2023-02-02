Dorothy J. Pruitt

Dorothy Pruitt, age 99, passed away on January 28, 2023 at The Village at Mission in Prairie Village, KS. of natural causes. Born and raised in Algona, Iowa, later attending secretarial school in Des Moines, Iowa where she met Stan, her husband of 75 yrs. They moved to the K.C. Area and raised two children. Dorothy was the Office Manager for a local machine tool company for many years prior to her retirement.

She enjoyed her grandchildren, traveling, playing cards, reading, crossword puzzles and entertaining family and friends.