Dennis Gene Cleveland

August 3, 1949 — January 28, 2023
Belton, Missouri
Dennis’s obituary and photo will be posted soon. His service times are listed below. We invite you to leave a special memory or condolence in his Guestbook. Please check back. Thank you.
Visitation
Saturday, February 18, 2023
1:00 – 2:00pm (Central time)
Johnson County Funeral Chapel
11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210
Memorial Service
Saturday, February 18, 2023
2:00 – 3:00pm (Central time)
Johnson County Funeral Chapel
11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210
