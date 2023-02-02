Betty Jean Stanley

Betty Jean (Myers) Stanley, age 97, passed away peacefully in her apartment, while napping in her favorite armchair, on January 30th, 2023, at Silvercrest at Deer Creek Senior Living where she lived for the past six years.

Betty was born on July 29, 1925, to Dr. John Franklin Myers and Dessie Mae (Bright) Myers in White Church, Kansas. She graduated from Washington High School in 1943 and from KU in 1948 with a degree in Occupational Therapy. After starting her career in Kansas City working with children with cerebral palsy, Betty moved to Wichita where she worked at the Institute of Logopedics until her marriage to Charlie Stanley in 1953.

She then focused her time on raising her children in the Kansas City area and in Salina, Kansas where she moved in 1964. It was there that she resumed her career, working with children at the Special Education School. She also worked in the psychiatric unit at Asbury Hospital, in the public school system acclimating refugee children, and as a reading specialist for adults. In 2003, Betty moved to Overland Park to be near family.

She was the most patient, kind, giving woman, friend, therapist, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She enjoyed reading, playing cards with her grandchildren, and writing poetry and short stories for which she garnered numerous awards and was published in multiple magazines, newspapers, and books. However, Betty was best known for her laughter, wicked sense of humor, warm heart, and selflessness to those she loved. She was absolutely adored and was a blessing to those who held her dear. She is already greatly missed.

Betty is survived by her daughter, Alisa Thomas (Dr. Steve) of Stilwell, Kansas; son, Brent Stanley (Buffie) of Tucson, Arizona; grandchildren, Ethan Thomas (Tara Raam) of Berkeley, CA, Joel Thomas of Oakland, CA, Isabel Thomas (Cole Crawford) of Portland, ME, and Andrea Hotz (Spencer) of Indianapolis, IN; and great-grandson, Arjun Raam Thomas.

A memorial service will be held at Silvercrest at Deer Creek, 13060 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, Kansas on Friday, Feb. 3 at 2 p.m. Friends and family are invited to a graveside farewell the following day, Saturday, Feb. 4th at 2:30 p.m in Salina, Kansas at Roselawn Memorial Park.

Many thanks to all of those at Silvercrest who were so kind and special to Betty.