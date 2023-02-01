  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

William “Bill” F. Peters

Jan. 13, 1934 – Jan. 27, 2023

Bill Peters of Prairie Village, Kansas born January 13, 1934 passed away at age 89 on January 27th, 2023. Born in Uniontown, PA, Bill grew up in Clarksburg, WV and attended the University of West Virginia where he earned a degree in business administration and met Margaret – his beloved wife of 66 years. Upon graduating, Bill and Margaret married and, soon after, moved to Germany when Bill was drafted and stationed with the US Army in Heidelberg. Upon returning Bill accepted a position with 3M corporation and they settled in Charleston, WV where he became the youngest branch manager in the US before a subsequent transfer and promotion for another position with 3M in Columbus, OH.