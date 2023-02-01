William “Bill” F. Peters

Bill Peters of Prairie Village, Kansas born January 13, 1934 passed away at age 89 on January 27th, 2023. Born in Uniontown, PA, Bill grew up in Clarksburg, WV and attended the University of West Virginia where he earned a degree in business administration and met Margaret – his beloved wife of 66 years. Upon graduating, Bill and Margaret married and, soon after, moved to Germany when Bill was drafted and stationed with the US Army in Heidelberg. Upon returning Bill accepted a position with 3M corporation and they settled in Charleston, WV where he became the youngest branch manager in the US before a subsequent transfer and promotion for another position with 3M in Columbus, OH.

A loving father and devoted family man, Bill’s career eventually landed Margaret and their 3 children in Overland Park, KS where they established BilMar Printing in 1977 – a company Bill and Margaret operated together until their retirement during which they enjoyed an active social life and a great deal of travel with friends. Bill was a life-long Master Mason in the Clarksburg Masonic Lodge and an active member of Saint Andrews Episcopal Church in Kansas City, MO.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, William Bruno and Iona Recknor Peters as well as his sisters Louise Eisenberg and June Lyons – all of Miami, Springs, FL. Bill leaves behind his wife, Margaret Kenworthy Peters, daughters Beth (Patrick) Robinson, Jennifer (Cliff Stubbs) Thomas, son, Beau (Libby) Peters, grandchildren Ashley (Spencer) DuVall, Taylor (Caitlin) Robinson, Ted (Erin) Peters, Emily (Darin) Wiltgen, Walker (Laura Lee) Thomas, William Thomas, Caroline Thomas, step grandchildren Lauren and Will Stubbs and great grandchildren Grace and Winnie DuVall.

Services will be held at 10:30 am on February 18, 2023 at Saint Andrews Episcopal Church located at 6401 Wornall Terrace in Kansas City, MO. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Michael J. Fox Foundation, or Saint Andrews Episcopal Church.