  Juliana Garcia  - Shawnee Indian Mission

Bills say Shawnee Indian Mission site cannot become casino

The Shawnee Indian Mission West Building

Two bills have been formally introduced to the Kansas Legislature to convey the Shawnee Indian Mission land to the Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma. File photo

The Shawnee Tribe would not be able to use Shawnee Indian Mission land in Fairway for a casino if it were to acquire the 12-acre historic site, according to legislation introduced in the Kansas Statehouse.

Two identical bills — HB 2208 and SB 117 — were formally introduced to the federal and state affairs committees in both the Kansas Senate and House on Monday.

