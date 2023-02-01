Overland Park hospital unveils new orthopedic unit

The Overland Park Regional Medical Center officially opened its new orthopedic and spine specialty unit with a ribbon-cutting ceremony this week. Above, hospital staff at the ceremony. Photo by Lucie Krisman.
The Overland Park Regional Medical Center has unveiled a new orthopedic unit, increasing its capacity to treat hip, knee and spine injuries.
The hospital at 10500 Quivira Road officially opened the new unit and accompanying spine specialty unit with a ribbon-cutting ceremony earlier this week.
Hospital staff say the new $15 million unit will expand capacity for patients to receive “leading-edge” orthopedic care.
The unit will provide both surgery and post-operative care
Typical surgeries for the unit will be primarily reconstruction or replacement of joints, such as robotic hip or knee replacement surgeries.
“We’ve certainly taken care of orthopedic patients and find patients for a long time at our hospital, but in recent years, we’ve taken a turn for significant growth,” said Matt Sogard, chief executive officer of the hospital. “This project gives us the capacity, along with the capabilities we already have, to take care of even more patients in our community and throughout Johnson County and the surrounding areas.”
The new unit can serve up to 32 patients
The unit includes a private room for each patient as well as a gym for patients to practice routine movements post-surgery.
Hospital staff said the typical ratio of staff to patients in the unit will be four or five nurses per patient, along with a patient caretaker.
The project has been in the works for years
Dylan Wagenbaur, orthopedic navigator at the hospital, said conversations about creating the new unit began before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wagenbaur said he looks forward to helping patients receive more personalized care.
“I think having a specialty or having a specific group of patients that we’re caring for allows us to focus on really being the experts for that population,” he said. “And then obviously, having a great layout and design to allow us to facilitate that care as is crucial.”
Hi! I'm Lucie Krisman, and I cover the city of Leawood and Johnson County Government for the Post.
I'm a native of Tulsa, Okla., but have been living in Kansas since I moved here to attend KU, where I earned my degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post, I did work for The Pitch, the Eudora Times, the North Dakota Newspaper Association and KTUL in Tulsa.
