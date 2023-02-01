  Lucie Krisman  - Overland Park

Overland Park hospital unveils new orthopedic unit

Overland Park Regional Medical Center

The Overland Park Regional Medical Center officially opened its new orthopedic and spine specialty unit with a ribbon-cutting ceremony this week. Above, hospital staff at the ceremony. Photo by Lucie Krisman.

The Overland Park Regional Medical Center has unveiled a new orthopedic unit, increasing its capacity to treat hip, knee and spine injuries.

The hospital at 10500 Quivira Road officially opened the new unit and accompanying spine specialty unit with a ribbon-cutting ceremony earlier this week.

