DOP Donuts in downtown Overland Park closes up shop

DOP Donuts has closed its operation in downtown Overland Park after the company and city could not come to a resolution over its special use permit.
The permit, which expired in December, allowed DOP to serve doughnuts out of its distinctive Airstream trailer at 7512 80th St., but there had been an ongoing dispute over the use of that trailer, especially on days DOP wasn’t open.
DOP Donuts owner Travis Lindemoen announced on Facebook over the weekend that the company would be closed for the foreseeable future, and the city confirmed the business had not been granted a new permit.
A special use permit was originally granted in 2019
- That permit allowed DOP’s Airstream trailer to remain on the lot at 7512 80th St. as long as it was moved behind a neighboring building when not in operation, shielding it from view from the street.
- Lindemoen has previously admitted that the the trailer wasn’t being moved on off days because it wasn’t practical.
- Last July, city officials voted to allow DOP Donuts to continue operating its trailer until Dec. 18, while the two sides worked towards a more permanent solution.
- In the company’s Facebook message this past weekend, DOP Donuts said it had been “exhausting dealing with [the city] … trying to change the mindset of food trucks and our concept.”
City says a new permit would ‘set a bad precedent’
- In a statement, Overland Park city communications manager Meg Ralph said Lindemoen agreed to the special use permit’s requirements that the trailer be moved out of sight, but city staff had observed the trailer was not being moving on non-business days.
- In an email, Ralph said: “Unfortunately, this failure to follow the permit requirements meant that staff could not recommend approval of the special use permit going forward. Doing so would set a bad precedent and would be unfair to other similar businesses that do comply with the mobile unit requirements.”
- Since the trailer wasn’t being moved, she said, it could not qualify as a “mobile unit” under city code and would be subject to the same buildings codes that govern restaurants in permanent structures, including ADA accessibility and access to public restrooms.
DOP Donuts’ future is unknown
- Lindemoen told the Post in an email Wednesday that he is currently looking into options that would qualify DOP Donuts as a permanent structure but plans are still tentative.
- He suggested that more could still be done with the property in downtown Overland Park where they have sold doughnuts the past two-and-a-half years.
- “We are exploring an 18 hole putt-putt business behind DOP Donuts where we will serve liquor, a new donut concept and crepes,” he said. “We are unsure if this will be financially viable and/or supported by the City of Overland Park Planning Commission.”
Go Deeper: DOP Donuts will stay open for now as Overland Park considers ‘burdensome’ food truck rules
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $77 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1