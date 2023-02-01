  Nikki Lansford  - Overland Park

DOP Donuts in downtown Overland Park closes up shop

Doughnut trailer DOP Donuts has announced the closure of its downtown Overland Park operation following a dispute with the city over its special use permit. Photo via DOP Donuts.

DOP Donuts has closed its operation in downtown Overland Park after the company and city could not come to a resolution over its special use permit.

The permit, which expired in December, allowed DOP to serve doughnuts out of its distinctive Airstream trailer at 7512 80th St., but there had been an ongoing dispute over the use of that trailer, especially on days DOP wasn’t open.

