Jill Elaine Jordan

Jill Elaine Jordan (60) passed away peacefully on January 23, 2023, in Olathe, Kansas.

Jill was born on July 26, 1962, in Ottawa, Kansas to Thomas and Susan Jordan. Jill is survived by her husband of 33 years, Steven Kidwell, children Christopher Kidwell of Prairie Village, Kansas, and Saffron Kidwell of Rolla, Missouri, and sisters Holly Jordan (Teresa Fralix) and Christina Jordan (Wayne Schroeder).