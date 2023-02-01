  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Janice W. Talge

Janice W. Talge, Leawood, Kansas, 86, passed away peacefully on January 27, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on December 14, 1936, in Topeka, KS, the second child and only daughter of Burton and Bea Weber. She grew up in Kansas City, Missouri, attending J.C. Nichols Grade School and Southwest High School. She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Jim and her eldest son, Mark.

Janice first met her future husband, Steve Talge at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Brookside while both were children in the same confirmation class of 1949. She was in the Junior Altar Guild as a young adult and on the Senior Altar Guild in the 1980’s.