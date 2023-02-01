Janice first met her future husband, Steve Talge at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Brookside while both were children in the same confirmation class of 1949. She was in the Junior Altar Guild as a young adult and on the Senior Altar Guild in the 1980’s.

Janice W. Talge, Leawood, Kansas, 86, passed away peacefully on January 27, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on December 14, 1936, in Topeka, KS, the second child and only daughter of Burton and Bea Weber. She grew up in Kansas City, Missouri, attending J.C. Nichols Grade School and Southwest High School. She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Jim and her eldest son, Mark.

While at Southwest High School, she began dating Steve during their sophomore year and were married after their senior year at the University of Missouri, Columbia. The ceremony took place at St. Andrews Church on December 4, 1959. They have been married for 63 years. Together, Steve and Janice raised their three children Mark, Andrew and Carrie.

Janice graduated from the University of Missouri in 1959 with a degree in marketing from its School of Business. She was a loyal supporter of MU with memberships in the Jefferson Club, the Davenport Society, and the Tiger Scholarship Fund.

She was an active member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority, both in school and as an alum. During her junior year in the spring of 1959, she was chosen “The Sweetheart of Sigma Chi” by the MU chapter of the fraternity to which Steve belonged. Janice was on the Golden Key board at MU and later led the KKG Christmas Homes Tour in Kansas City for an unprecedented two separate years. She was ultimately honored with the “Kappa of the Year” award by the Kansas City KKG Alumni Association.

After graduation from MU, Janice became the chair of the Southwest High School Class of ’55 reunions, which occurred every five years over a 60 year span. She was ably assisted by Lois Kelly, Elaine Gill and a host of other classmates. It is said that with little effort, Janice could recite from memory the name and address of every class of ’55 member, including spouses and children’s names, which totaled 350 students at graduation.

The Talge’s owned a house on Lake Lotawana for 43 years where they raised their family and entertained their friends. One of their annual 4th of July guests, a lifelong friend, could be heard to ask upon arrival, “Where’s the spinach dip?”. Just one of the many tributes to Janice’s immense culinary skillset.

Janice devoted her time to the service of others, volunteering at St. Luke’s Heart Center and Children’s Mercy Hospital.

She was highly skilled at tennis, cycling and long-distance running. She loved playing doubles, biking all over the US, and running marathons, all with Steve at her side or nearby. She won many races and medals in her age group over the years. She took first place at the Coors Regional Biathlon and 3rd at Coors National Meet in her age group that year. Steve ran in every one of Janice’s races in the men’s division for his age group. He says, “I never won a medal”.

Janice loved traveling with her devoted husband to China, Japan, Taiwan, Africa, Russia, Canada and most of Europe. They spent winters in Key West and loved to bike all of the Keys.

Janice is survived by her husband Steve, her son Andrew (Audrey), daughter Carrie (Kyle) and her six grandchildren Molly, Anne, Wyatt, Megan, Hayden and Allison.

Services will be held for family and friends at St. Andrew’s Church, Meyer Boulevard and Wornall Road, KC, MO on February 11, 2023, at 11 am.

In lieu of flowers, please give to the charity of your choice.