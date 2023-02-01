Climate Action Kansas City, a regional nonprofit aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions, is now under new leadership that includes a northeast Johnson County elected official.
Current Johnson County Chairman Mike Kelly and educator Lindsey Constance, a former Shawnee city councilmember, are leaving their roles with the group after co-founding it four years ago.
