  Juliana Garcia  - Climate

Climate Action KC taps new leaders as co-founders depart

Climate Action KC leadership, both incoming and outgonig.

Mission City Councilmember Hillary Thomas, far right, is the new board chair of local climate change group Climate Action KC. Jeremy Knoll, far left, will be the group's new president. The pari replace CAKC's outgoing leaders Mike Kelly, second from right, and Lindsey Constance, second from left. Photo courtesy Hillary Thomas.

Climate Action Kansas City, a regional nonprofit aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions, is now under new leadership that includes a northeast Johnson County elected official.

Current Johnson County Chairman Mike Kelly and educator Lindsey Constance, a former Shawnee city councilmember, are leaving their roles with the group after co-founding it four years ago.

