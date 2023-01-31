  Juliana Garcia  - SM North

🖼 SM North unveils new-look student art gallery

New SM North art gallery

Renovations to Brantman Patrons Gallery at Shawnee Mission North are completed after a nine-month construction period. Above, the renovated gallery. Photo courtesy Hillary Parker Thomas

Shawnee Mission North High School is showing off its newly renovated student art gallery.

The Brantman Patrons Gallery, which originally opened at in 1980 and is named after former SM North art teacher Greg Brantman, recently underwent a $20,000 renovation.

