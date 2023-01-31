The Brantman Patrons Gallery , which originally opened at in 1980 and is named after former SM North art teacher Greg Brantman, recently underwent a $20,000 renovation.

Previously, the board that oversees the gallery had said the space — down a hallway from the main entryway to the school — was deteriorating, poorly lit and so closed off that students walking by would hardly notice the artwork inside.

New-look gallery features glass wall and door

The front of the gallery is now a floor-to-ceiling glass wall through which passers-by can see directly into the space where student artwork hangs.

There is also a glass display case as part of the gallery’s facade in the hallway that will feature selected students’ work.

The renovations, which took about nine months to complete, also bring new lighting, flooring and display walls to the gallery’s interior.

Project cost more than $20,000

The renovations were paid for through community donations, said gallery board member Hillary Parker Thomas (who is also a Mission city councilmember).

The gallery’s board of directors launched a GoFundMe online fundraiser early last year to help raise part of the funds.

Parker Thomas said other funds were gathered through mailed-in donations.

The Shawnee Mission district donated services and labor for the construction of the glass wall and other improvements, Parker Thomas said.

Art students say they needed the upgrade

Cathy Thomas, the gallery’s board of directors vice president, said the board is grateful the community stepped up and supported North students.

“Much like students who play sports need a field or a court — art students need a gallery,” Thomas said. “Shawnee Mission North art students deserve a place they can proudly showcase their work.”

Rose Bennett, a SM North senior, said “the new gallery is a well deserved upgrade.”

“I am so honored to have the year of the upgrade align with my senior show, and I can’t wait to see all the future art that will be displayed for years to come,” Bennett said.

