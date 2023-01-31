  Lucie Krisman  - Overland Park

Topeka home décor store Red Door opens in Ranch Mart South

Overland Park Red Door Home Store

Topeka-based home goods store Red Door Home Store recently opened its first Johnson County storefront in Overland Park. Above, a floral arrangement at Red Door Home Store. Photo via Red Door website.

A local home goods store known for its colorful entrance is now open at Ranch Mart South in Overland Park.

Red Door Home Store, a Topeka-based home décor store, opened its new Overland Park location at 3805 W. 95th St. near the end of 2022.

