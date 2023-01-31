Pamela June Wills

She departed this life on January 24th, 2023, at the age of 66. Her parents moved to Pleasanton, Kansas in 1960 where she attended school from kindergarten through 9th grade. They moved to Garnett, Kansas in 1971 where she accelerated her high school credits to graduate early in 1973. She and David had started dating before she moved to Garnett. They were married on June 29th, 1974, and shared nearly 49 years together with their two sons.

She was preceded in death by her father Verlyn. Survivors include her husband David Wills; two sons Bryce (Jennifer Wills) and Casey (Janel Wills), along with five granddaughters Kayla, Shelby, Emily, April, and Sadie Wills. Also, surviving are two brothers Perry Bohling and Kent Bohling as well as many nieces and nephews.

She worked from home while raising her sons. After the boys graduated high school, she became a Real Estate Agent working mostly with Sharon Sigman at Remax. She enjoyed four-wheeling, camping, and boating. She loved going to the boy’s sporting events, and when the granddaughters started playing sports, she would attend their games. She was baptized at the First Mission Lutheran Church in Manhattan Kansas on April 22nd, 1956. Later she was Confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Amoret Missouri. She was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Shawnee Kansas.

Services

Visitation and Memorial services will be at the Trinity Lutheran Church on February 4th, 2023. Inurnment service will be held at the Trinity Lutheran Mission Campus following the Luncheon after the Memorial service. Memorial Donations can be made to the Trinity Lutheran Church Elevator Fund.

Expressions of Sympathy can be left at www.cremationcenterkc.com. Arrangements were made by the Cremation Center of Kansas City and the Trinity Lutheran Church of Shawnee