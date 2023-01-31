  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Pamela June Wills

Pamela June Wills, daughter of Verlyn and Gladys Bohling was born on April 8th, 1956, in Manhattan Kansas.

She departed this life on January 24th, 2023, at the age of 66. Her parents moved to Pleasanton, Kansas in 1960 where she attended school from kindergarten through 9th grade. They moved to Garnett, Kansas in 1971 where she accelerated her high school credits to graduate early in 1973. She and David had started dating before she moved to Garnett. They were married on June 29th, 1974, and shared nearly 49 years together with their two sons.