  Nikki Lansford  - Celebrations

Rare twins born at Overland Park Regional Medical Center

Overland Park MoMo twins

A rare set of monochorionic-monoamniotic, or "MoMo," twins have been reunited after their long stay at Overland Park Regional Medical Center. Photo courtesy Alijah McLaughlin.

A rare set of monochorionic-monoamniotic, or “MoMo,” twins have been reunited after their long stay at Overland Park Regional Medical Center.

Winnie and Wyleigh McLaughlin, who were born on Nov. 30 to Lawrence residents Alijah and Justin McLaughlin, were officially sent home earlier this month after being born 10 weeks early.

Hi! I'm Nikki, and I cover the city of Overland Park and the Blue Valley School District.

I grew up in southern Overland Park and graduated from Olathe East before going on to earn a degree in journalism from the University of Missouri. At Mizzou, I worked as a reporter and editor at the Columbia Missourian. Prior to joining the Post, I had also done work for the Northeast News, PolitiFact Missouri and Kaiser Health News.

