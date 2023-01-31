Rare twins born at Overland Park Regional Medical Center

A rare set of monochorionic-monoamniotic, or “MoMo,” twins have been reunited after their long stay at Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
Winnie and Wyleigh McLaughlin, who were born on Nov. 30 to Lawrence residents Alijah and Justin McLaughlin, were officially sent home earlier this month after being born 10 weeks early.
