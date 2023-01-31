  Juliana Garcia  - Merriam

Merriam nixes some key elements of downtown plan

Merriam Drive improvements

A proposed gateway arch over Merriam Drive near Johnson Drive at the entrance to downtown Merriam will no longer be part of a broader downtown revitalization plan. File image city documents.

A long-awaited plan to remake downtown Merriam is moving forward but without any changes to a key two-block stretch of Merriam Drive.

Mayor Bob Pape cast the tie-breaking vote last week on a motion to leave Merriam Drive between Hocker Drive and Johnson Drive untouched as part of a broader plan to make downtown more walkable and safer for bikers and pedestrians.

