Lee Kendall Allard, 78, of Overland Park, Kansas passed away January 24, 2023 from complications of Parkinson’s Disease.

Lee was born October 26, 1944 in Kansas City, Missouri to Ernest and Rganild Allard. He was a graduate of North Kansas City High School and the University of Missouri Kansas City. He began his career in pharmaceutical sales and eventually owned his own business selling medical equipment, Pre Owned Endoscopes, Inc. Lee had a passion for travel and was fortunate to visit many European countries. He loved the Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas City barbeque and many years of playing Bridge.