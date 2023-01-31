☀️ 🥶 Today’s forecast : Sunny but still frigid, wind chills could bottom out near zero. High: 26, Low: 16

🚨 One thing to know today

Four teenagers are facing felony charges in connection to racist and antisemitic graffiti found on Blue Valley High School’s football stadium press box earlier this month.

The office of Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe announced the charges in a statement Monday night.

The teens all face two felony counts each for the incident, which took place the day before Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, according to court records.

All four each have been charged with one count of burglary and one count of criminal damage resulting in damages of between $1,000 and $25,000.

Two of the teens are 16 years old, one is 17 years old and one is 18 years old.

Court records show that two of the teens charged are from Overland Park, one is from Excelsior Springs, Mo. and the fourth — the 18-year-old — is from Kansas City, Mo.

One of the teens is listed as a former student at Blue Valley High who most recently has attended Blue Valley Academy, the district’s alternative school.

🚀 Post’s top Monday stories

📰 Other local news

More than 130 employers are expected to participate Tuesday in the Greater Kansas City Veterans Career Fair at the Overland Park Convention Center. [More info]

at the Overland Park Convention Center. [More info] Eight area educators will be among those recognized for outstanding teaching skills through the 2023 Kansas Horizon Award program. [Kansas City Star]

program. [Kansas City Star] Shawnee residents can now apply for a number of annual low-income rebates offered by the city, including those for gas and electric bills. [City of Shawnee]

🐦 Notable tweets

Johnson County seeking mentors for its Veterans Treatment Court, which aims to help veterans charged with criminal offenses navigate the justice system and find alternatives to incarceration.

From what mentors do to why they play such an important role for veterans navigating the legal system, learn how you can become a Johnson County Veterans Treatment Court mentor on the latest episode of #JoCoOnTheGo. 🎧 https://t.co/r5hndfnLQN pic.twitter.com/R51vh5Zi30 — Johnson County, Kan. (@jocogov) January 30, 2023

The Shawnee Mission Education Foundation wants incoming high school juniors to seniors to apply for its summer leadership development program.