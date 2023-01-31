  Lucie Krisman  - JCCC

JCCC and General Motors exploring futuristic tech

JCCC manufacturing student

With a $40,000 grant, JCCC will explore how students should be trained in the more tech-driven parts of manufacturing. Above, a JCCC industrial student. Photo via JCCC Facebook page.

Johnson County Community College was recently granted $40,000 to explore how students should be trained in the more tech-driven parts of manufacturing.

The college just received the grant from Michigan-based automotive manufacturer General Motors.

