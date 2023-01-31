Indulge in elevated comfort food with Scratch Gourmet Express and Catering

We offer a refined, modern twist on comfort food. From our great grandmother’s special holiday relish to our favorite Mac N’ Cheese, there is no limit to what we consider comfort. Our globally influenced recipes reflect the true melting pot of American cuisine. Our award-winning team has traveled the world over the last 15 years, soaking up the authenticity of the international cuisine we serve. At Scratch, our food is always made fresh in-house using carefully selected high-quality and locally sourced ingredients.

At Scratch Gourmet Express and Catering we focus on providing our community with exceptional food experiences. Our fondest memories have revolved around sharing great food with our family and friends. We want to create lasting memories for your next event through our catering and gourmet express. We offer a wide array of experiences tailored to your specific event. Our intimate private dining area will host monthly wine pairing dinners as well as your next family or business dinner.

Our gourmet express meals provide the simplest answer to the eternal question…. “What do we want to eat today”. With our daily changing apps, entrees, and desserts there is also something new to try with the already conceived notion that the quality and taste of each item is the best in town. Menu items for each week will be posted online until 2 pm the day they are featured. Our guests place their orders online or over the phone and will have their meals hot and ready upon their desired pickup or delivery time between 4 pm and 7 pm.

Food is meant to be fun and exciting, and we hold true to this with our catering services by constantly building our custom menus specifically to our clients’ needs so that each event is unique and exciting to its own! From a boxed lunch or breakfast brunch buffet, to cocktail dinners and large weddings, our team can provide for any occasion. Having 30+ years combined experience in catering and event production, we know the importance of delivering food with great taste and a high quality-presentation worthy of a social media share. We work directly with our clients to understand their tastes and budgetary needs to create menus that fit.

Scratch Gourmet Express offers gourmet comfort food with a creative flair. Scratch releases seasonal menus featuring shareables, soups & salads, entrees, and desserts that deliver great tastes and a quality with a flexible dining experience for dine-in lunch and dinner. Scratch provides an elegant yet comfortable dining room and patio making it a great destination for date night as well as a quick meal in gym clothes. Check out our current menu here.

In addition, Scratch has expanded its wine offerings by adding a wine by the glass program that offers several delicious, limited-time varieties to its seasonal menu. There are options for guests enjoying any occasion to elevate their next meal.

Scratch is located at 3939 W 69th Terrace, Prairie Village, KS 66208 and is open for lunch and dinner Monday – Saturday from 11am to 8pm. For more information visit www.scratchgourmet.com. Click here to order online.