Indulge in elevated comfort food with Scratch Gourmet Express and Catering

At Scratch Gourmet Express and Catering we focus on providing our community with exceptional food experiences. Our fondest memories have revolved around sharing great food with our family and friends. We want to create lasting memories for your next event through our catering and gourmet express. We offer a wide array of experiences tailored to your specific event. Our intimate private dining area will host monthly wine pairing dinners as well as your next family or business dinner.

We offer a refined, modern twist on comfort food. From our great grandmother’s special holiday relish to our favorite Mac N’ Cheese, there is no limit to what we consider comfort. Our globally influenced recipes reflect the true melting pot of American cuisine. Our award-winning team has traveled the world over the last 15 years, soaking up the authenticity of the international cuisine we serve. At Scratch, our food is always made fresh in-house using carefully selected high-quality and locally sourced ingredients.