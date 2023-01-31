Helen Oneita Mansell

Helen was born in Camden, MO, she spent most of her life in Overland Park, Kansas. Helen retired from Macy’s several years ago.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years Charles Mansell, Son Charles Stephen Mansell, and daughter Sheryl Ann Mansell.

She is survived by her daughters Jacquelyn Davis and Judy Abraham both of Overland Park, KS., one son in law, 6 grandchildren, 15 great grand children, and 7 great great grandchildren.

Internment will be held February 10,2023 at 1pm at Johnson County Memorial Garden 11200 Metcalf Ave. Overland Park, KS 66210.

In lieu of flowers the family requess contributions be sent in Helen’s memory to:

Interim Health Care – Attn:Hospice

10977 Granada Lane, Ste 205

Overland Park, KS 66211