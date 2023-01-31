August 8, 1933 – January 29, 2023
Shawnee, Kansas – George William Roberts, Sr., 89, Shawnee, KS died Jan. 29, 2023 at his home.
August 8, 1933 – January 29, 2023
Shawnee, Kansas – George William Roberts, Sr., 89, Shawnee, KS died Jan. 29, 2023 at his home.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $77 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1