  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Gary William Crites

Gary William (GW) Crites, 72, of Shawnee, passed away on January 27, 2023, at Olathe Hospice House, Olathe, Kansas.

He was born September 15, 1950, to Martin and Christine (Johnson) Crites in St Louis, Missouri, and was raised in Hayti, Missouri.