Gary William Crites

He was born September 15, 1950, to Martin and Christine (Johnson) Crites in St Louis, Missouri, and was raised in Hayti, Missouri.

Gary William (GW) Crites, 72, of Shawnee, passed away on January 27, 2023, at Olathe Hospice House, Olathe, Kansas.

On March 5, 1970, he married Paula Miller. Gary and Paula made their home in Shawnee, Kansas, where they raised their son, Jason and daughter, Kerrie.

Prior to retirement, Gary worked in sales at Dynamic Porch & Patio out of Independence, Missouri. He spent weekends on the golf course or with family and friends on Pomme de Terre Lake, Missouri. He enjoyed watching golf tournaments, old sci-fi movies, cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs and KU Jayhawks.

Gary is survived by his wife, Paula, of the home; his children Jason (Katrina) Crites and Kerrie (Matt) Greenfelder; his two grandsons, Daniel Crites and Carter Greenfelder, all of Olathe; his sister Paula Mauro of Astoria, Oregon; his brother Charlie Crites of Lacey, Washington. And of course, his beloved dog, Snickers.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Ricky Crites.

No visitation will be held as cremation has taken place. Services may be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Wayside Waifs Animal Shelter in Gary’s memory.

To make a donation, please copy and paste the following link into your browser:

https://secure.waysidewaifs.org/site/Donation2?idb=816555227&df_id=7120&mfc_pref=T&7120.donation=form1&idb=40864338