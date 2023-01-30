Updates from Johnson County Community College: Training the next class of cybersecurity experts

The Networking and Cybersecurity Program at JCCC teaches students network operations and product-specific requirements for several standard operating systems, like Windows, Linux and Cisco.

Designated by the National Security Agency/Department of Homeland Security, JCCC is a national Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Education. This recognizes JCCC as a local – and national – leader educating students in the latest cybersecurity training. The skills and knowledge developed in JCCC’s Networking and Cybersecurity program will prepare students for a career within this growing industry.

Classes in a variety of IT-related topics, combined with general education courses, provide students with a well-rounded education to help broaden their skillset. With state-of-the-art training environments on campus, students have the chance to collaborate with peers in fully equipped classrooms and labs.

Students in the Networking and Cybersecurity program have ample opportunities to meet new people and get involved with extracurricular activities. The JCCC Cybersecurity Club is a group of likeminded students and faculty that explore various cybersecurity concepts through hands-on projects and group discussions. The club also participates in the annual National Cyber League, an inclusive and performance-based collegiate competition centered around learning. JCCC has had multiple students finish in the competition’s top 5% over the years!

“Our programs equip students with the skills needed to secure well-paying jobs in the Information Technology field,” says Andrew Lutz, Associate Professor of Information Technology. “We specialize in the high demand areas of networking, cybersecurity and cloud computing. Our extensive lab environments help students prepare for real-world, on-the-job, tasks.”

Receive a degree and a career – tuition-free!

When it comes to landing a job, JCCC graduates are in high demand. In fact, employers recruit directly from JCCC knowing they will find the talent and skills they need for their company. Students can also get initial insight into future careers through job shadowing and internship opportunities.

Additionally, the JCCC Information Technology Advisory Committee is made up of industry professionals who bring real-world insights and experiences to aspects of the program. The opportunity to network with these experts provides students with an even stronger learning experience.

When it comes to paying for College, JCCC’s Networking and Cybersecurity program is included in the Kansas Promise scholarship. This funding benefits qualified students who can have their tuition, books and other course-related materials paid for. The scholarship provides Kansas students a no-cost path to gain the skills needed for high-demand, high-value jobs in the IT industry.

Take the next step in this lucrative industry

Networking and cybersecurity are among the country’s fastest-growing job fields, with an estimated employment increase of around 28 percent through 2026. JCCC’s Networking and Cybersecurity program gives students insight into the IT world and helps develop their networking and cybersecurity skills. Learn more about the program and the high-demand career opportunities that await.