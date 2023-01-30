  A message from JCCC  - Sponsored posts

Updates from Johnson County Community College: Training the next class of cybersecurity experts

The Networking and Cybersecurity Program at JCCC teaches students the ins and outs of the growing IT industry. Students can get their degree for free through the Kansas Promise Scholarship!

Designated by the National Security Agency/Department of Homeland Security, JCCC is a national Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Education. This recognizes JCCC as a local – and national – leader educating students in the latest cybersecurity training. The skills and knowledge developed in JCCC’s Networking and Cybersecurity program will prepare students for a career within this growing industry.

JCCC is a great place to study cyber defense

The Networking and Cybersecurity Program at JCCC teaches students network operations and product-specific requirements for several standard operating systems, like Windows, Linux and Cisco.