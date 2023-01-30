Tiki Taco opening new location in downtown Overland Park

Tiki Taco, a California-inspired Mexican restaurant, is working to open its first Johnson County location in downtown Overland Park.
The Kansas-City based restaurant is eyeing a 2023 opening for its new location at 7514 W. 80th St. in the space formerly occupied by Witter Plumbing & Electric, according to company officials.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $77 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1