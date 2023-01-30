  Juliana Garcia  - Shawnee Indian Mission

Tribe introduces Shawnee Indian Mission bill in Topeka

Shawnee Indian Mission East building

One local lawmaker called disputing claims over the Shawnee Indian Mission's ownership "messy." File photo.

A bill that aims to transfer ownership of the Shawnee Indian Mission in Fairway from the state to the Shawnee Tribe has been introduced in the Kansas Legislature, according to lawmakers and tribal officials.

The legislation would allow the tribe to take control of the 12-acre historic landmark, but the city and Shawnee Indian Mission Foundation, which help maintain the state-owned property, have previously said on numerous occasions that they want to see it remain under state ownership.

