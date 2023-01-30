  KCUR  - Transportation

New KCI Airport terminal will open in less than a month

The exterior of the new terminal at KCI.

Construction crews continue work outside the check-in area on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at the new KCI terminal. Photo credit Carlos Moreno/KCUR 89.3.

By Carlos Moreno 

Kansas City finally has an official opening date for its much-awaited, $1.5 billion airport terminal: Feb. 28, 2023.